What is Nerv?
Nerv shots are convenient, on-the-go drinks that help you manage occasional anxiety and stress, improve your focus, and be your best self.
We've combined high quality ingredients with natural flavors to bring you our unique Pherelax™ formula backed by science.
Be More You
With so much going on in our day-to-day lives, it's easy to feel distracted, stressed and overwhelmed.
Nerv aims to provide relief from the effects of a stressful, high-intensity lifestyle.
Drink a Nerv shot to give yourself an extra boost of confidence and focus to get you through a tough day.
Be Confident
Whether you've got an important presentation, a special date or a big social event coming up, gain that extra boost of confidence with Nerv shots. You got this.
Be Calm
Feeling overwhelmed or anxious? Relax, recenter and regain that peace of mind with Nerv shots. Time to get back to that calm sense of self.
Be Focused
Big deadline coming up? Whether you're distracted or feeling overwhelmed, turn on your concentration with Nerv shots and maximize your productivity.
Our Story
Nerv was the brilliant discovery of Dr Michael Jiang, a maverick young neuroscientist. Award-winning Australian co-founders Michael and Callum have made it their mission to help those who suffer from anxiety and stress.
Our unique Pherelax™ blend combines several FDA-compliant ingredients that help to suppress fear and anxiety in the brain, while also helping you to focus for extended periods of time.
Drink Nerv to take control and give yourself that extra boost of confidence to get you through a big day.
Testimonials
"I took a Nerv shot in the morning before a busy day and I was both more relaxed and productive."
Laura, Consultant
"After taking a Nerv shot, I felt more in control of my emotions."
James, Graduate student
"It helped me sleep soundly. When I woke I wasn't groggy, but alert and more energized."
Ashton, Undergraduate student